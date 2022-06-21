Menu
Search
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Fashion & LifestyleKolkata Updates

Duroflex introduces their classic ‘Energise’ range of mattresses in an optimised new avatar

By: admin

Date:

Driven by innovation and versatility, Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions brand has re-launched their classic range of mattresses, Energise in a brand new avatar. Enhanced with new advanced features, the upgraded range is the perfect solution to address the demands of today’s fast-paced and high-performance consumer lifestyles. Energise has been technologically enhanced with a unique copper gel infusion layer and an anti-stress fabric to offer high-strung youngsters the deepest and most energising sleep so that they wake up feeling refreshed and recharged to take on the day.

The renewed Energise range has been crafted using the finest quality materials to provide an enriching sleep experience. The innovative NRG+ layer with copper gel infusion and the 3-zoned support technology which is unique to Duroflex offers peaceful sleep to help recharge the body. Copper is a natural element known to have exceptional anti-microbial properties which keeps the mattress free from viruses, bacteria, and odours. The anti-stress specialty fabric helps in reducing static tension, resulting in a deeply relaxed & re-energizing sleep experience. Each layer of the mattress is carefully crafted to offer optimum comfort and support. With this range, the brand has also taken a step towards sustainability. The anti-stress fabric used in the mattresses is made from 40% recycled yarns made from used PET bottles. The packaging of the range is also fully recyclable.

Speaking on the occasion, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex said, “At Duroflex, we constantly endeavour to redefine the meaning of quality sleep. We strongly believe in reinventing our products with new technology to adapt to the changing needs and demands of the modern consumer. The renewed Energise range is the right fit for today’s young individuals with action-packed lifestyles. It is a high-performance mattress that delivers sound, restful sleep thus allowing the mind and body to get much-needed rest so that they recover well and wake up the next day with renewed energy.”

The Energise range of plush mattresses will be available available at all leading Duroflex retail outlets across the country and can be purchased online on the brand website www.duroflexworld.com. It is also be available on leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. The price range starts at INR 14,500/-.

Check out the Duroflex Energise range’s feature led films:

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleBangladesh visa centre in city garners lavish praises from Indian citizens
Next articleHow to manage your life as you head back to work from office
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSDC and MoHUA launch project NIPUN to skill, upskill more than one lakh construction workers

admin -
 National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under...

How to manage your life as you head back to work from office

admin -
After over 2 years of disruption, life is slowly...

Duroflex introduces their classic ‘Energise’ range of mattresses in an optimised new avatar

admin -
Driven by innovation and versatility, Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions brand...

Bangladesh visa centre in city garners lavish praises from Indian citizens

admin -
 The Bangladesh Visa Application Centre Kolkata (BDVAC), which was...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL