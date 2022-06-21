Duroflex introduces their classic ‘Energise’ range of mattresses in an optimised new avatar

Driven by innovation and versatility, Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions brand has re-launched their classic range of mattresses, Energise in a brand new avatar. Enhanced with new advanced features, the upgraded range is the perfect solution to address the demands of today’s fast-paced and high-performance consumer lifestyles. Energise has been technologically enhanced with a unique copper gel infusion layer and an anti-stress fabric to offer high-strung youngsters the deepest and most energising sleep so that they wake up feeling refreshed and recharged to take on the day.

The renewed Energise range has been crafted using the finest quality materials to provide an enriching sleep experience. The innovative NRG+ layer with copper gel infusion and the 3-zoned support technology which is unique to Duroflex offers peaceful sleep to help recharge the body. Copper is a natural element known to have exceptional anti-microbial properties which keeps the mattress free from viruses, bacteria, and odours. The anti-stress specialty fabric helps in reducing static tension, resulting in a deeply relaxed & re-energizing sleep experience. Each layer of the mattress is carefully crafted to offer optimum comfort and support. With this range, the brand has also taken a step towards sustainability. The anti-stress fabric used in the mattresses is made from 40% recycled yarns made from used PET bottles. The packaging of the range is also fully recyclable.

Speaking on the occasion, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex said, “At Duroflex, we constantly endeavour to redefine the meaning of quality sleep. We strongly believe in reinventing our products with new technology to adapt to the changing needs and demands of the modern consumer. The renewed Energise range is the right fit for today’s young individuals with action-packed lifestyles. It is a high-performance mattress that delivers sound, restful sleep thus allowing the mind and body to get much-needed rest so that they recover well and wake up the next day with renewed energy.”

The Energise range of plush mattresses will be available available at all leading Duroflex retail outlets across the country and can be purchased online on the brand website www.duroflexworld.com. It is also be available on leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. The price range starts at INR 14,500/-.

Check out the Duroflex Energise range’s feature led films: