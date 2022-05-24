Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions brand, has recently launched the ‘Summer Story 22’ Collection in the bed linen category. The brand has been at top of its game in providing intelligent sleep solutions to its consumers for years and now wishes to make sleep spaces – a place of creative expression as well. The brand had recently launched a couture bed linen collection with India’s legendary designer – Rohit Bal. It is now back with a lively summer collection that has design stories for all tastes.

Summer is all about fresh colours and light moods. The new ‘Summer Story’ collection is crafted to bring in a burst of summer colours into your sleep space while striking a fine balance between style and health. This entire collection will truly allow one to soak in the beauty of a summer afternoon within the comfort of their bedroom in a trio of design stories – Chroma, Sanctuary & Nostalgia.

Chroma collection is about adding a pop of colour to your sleep space in unique in house designs. Inspired by nature and the growing love for flora in urban households these days, the Sanctuary collection aims to make a personal nirvana at home. The design forecasts in the country show a comeback of the old style furniture, motifs as well as décor. Riding on this vintage vibe, Nostalgia collection is like a sweet walk down the memory lane with prints and patterns that make you feel right at home.

Speaking about the launch of new bed linen range, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex said; “We forayed into the category last year with the goal of becoming a complete sleep solutions provider for our consumers. This season, we wanted to offer a new range of designs that reflect the cheery and delightful mood of the Indian Summers. Summer Story 22 collection is the first of our seasonal collections that we plan to introduce with every new season.”

Duroflex Bed Linen range will be available at all retail outlets as well as e-commerce and marketplaces. Apart from multi-brand outlets, the range will be available on the Duroflex website, Amazon and Flipkart as well. The price range starts from INR 1099 with a special inaugural launch offer of a 15% discount.

