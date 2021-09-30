Duroflex partners with actress Monami Ghosh for its Pujo message

Durga Pujo is one of the biggest festivals in Kolkata. This Pujo, Duroflex – India’s leading sleep solutions provider urges the consumers to prioritise their sleep and upgrade their sleep essentials as a part of the festive buying of lifestyle products.

The brand has partnered with eminent actress Monami Ghosh to drive home the message of ‘Festival of Change’. To encourage the consumers, the brand is also offering attractive offers sitewide, which includes upto 30% off on their signature Duropedic range. This is in line with the brand’s bigger campaign thought of ‘Change your sleep, Change your life’ this Diwali with their national brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt.

Talking about the initiative, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex says, “Every year during the festival, people make purchases that would bring about big changes in their life. However, their sleep essentials,are often not prioritized in this list. This Pujo, we want consumers to make a meaningful change and take their sleep seriously by making smart investments in health transforming products like mattress. With cutting edge technology and research-backed products, there is ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’, everything else is a compromise.”

Commenting on the association, Monami says, “This Pujo, I am determined to bring about positive changes to my health and lifestyle. I have collaborated with Duroflexto spread the message of making a big change this Pujo – the change of good sleep by investing in good quality mattresses.”

After building a strong online presence, Duroflex is also expanding their offline presence in the form of their experience centres that aim to make shopping for sleep essentials an immersive experience. They will be launching experience centres in Kolkata next month. The consumers can explore a wide range of mattresses, pillows, antiviral mattress protectors, bed linen, and WFH furniture. Shop at www.duroflexworld.com for all your sleep needs.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilfvI6FKjgk

About Duroflex: Duroflex is one of India’s leading sleep solutions providers with a wide range of premium mattresses and sleep accessories. This revolutionary brand with over five decades of expertise and state-of-the-art technology is redefining the meaning of quality sleep. Duroflex has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry with innovative and cutting-edge products that are the first of its kind in India. Its signature range Duropedic is India’s own certified Orthopedic mattress range. The brand is today synonymous with quality, innovation, and comfort. Its product portfolio is backed by strong technical know-how, modern equipment, and the ability to understand future needs.