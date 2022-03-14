dutyroster of medical officer and staffs to be introduced in govt hospitals – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time, the state health department has directed the medical officers and staff of the government hospitals to perform their duty roster on attendance. Superintendents have been instructed to roster this duty in every government hospital (Roster for medical officer and other staffs). That duty roster has also been directed to be sent to the health building. The government hospitals have also been instructed to look into the matter so that there are 2 medical officers in each unit, no medical officer on duty for more than 12 hours at night, no medical officer and staff on duty for more than 40 hours a week. other staffs). If the situation creates an extension of the deadline, then the deadline should be extended between five to six days a week.

In case of Emergency, at least 2 Medical Officers should be in the evening and night shift (Roster for Medical Officer and other staffs). 1 medical officer should always be in emergency. Hospitals have been instructed to prepare a roster of medical officers and staff so that there are no complaints about non-availability of medical officers and staff (State Health Department).

On the other hand, Beleghata ID Hospital has taken innovative initiatives in the field of vaccines like rabies, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis. Dogs, cats should be vaccinated against rabies if they are bitten or scratched. Tetanus, which is resistant to tetanus, pneumococcus vaccine to prevent pneumonia, and hepatitis vaccine to prevent jaundice. Vaccine Reminder Messaging Service has been launched to ensure that everyone receives these vaccines on time. Messages from the hospital will start to be sent to the mobile number given by the patient 7 days before the date of allotment for vaccination. In many cases, patients missed the date or timeline of the vaccine. Vaccines would be wasted in government hospitals, a lot of money would be wasted. Patients also had the ultimate problem. So Beleghata ID took a new initiative to solve that problem. Many people get rabies and tetanus because the vaccine is not given on time. So to save people from that curse, this project will be launched in all government hospitals in the state tomorrow. Attempts are being made to introduce this same system not only for adults but also for children in the future.

