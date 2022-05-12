DYFI | CPIM || After 26 years, the All India Conference of DYFI is sitting in the state from today

#Kolkata: The all-India conference of DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, is starting in Kolkata from May 12. The conference will begin with a public rally on Rani Rasmoni Road in Kolkata. CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and party state secretary Mohammad Selim will address the rally. The organization’s all-India secretary Abhay Mukherjee and state president Meenakshi Mukherjee. According to the organization, two processions from Sealdah and Howrah will head towards the rally on this day. Apart from this, a bicycle procession from Anis Khan’s house and a Jatha from Maidul Middar’s house will also join the rally. The conference will run until May 15 at the EZCC in Salt Lake. About 500 delegates from all over the country will come to represent the conference. Sabyasachi Chakraborty is the chairman of the reception committee of the conference. Palash Das, a former leader of the editorial organization.

On the one hand, such a conference will continue, on the other hand, a number of events have been organized centering on the conference. There will be exhibitions across the conference square. There will be the role of Bengal in the independence movement, the role of the Red Volunteers in the Corona and Amphan situation, the 34 years of the Left Front government and how the Youth Federation is fighting after the Left Front. Apart from that, there are several other programs. At the same time handling the delegates who came to the conference. The whole process will be led by Palash Das, former leader of the organization and secretary of the reception committee, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty, president. Sabyasachi Chakraborty said, “The main message of the youth conference is secular country. DYFI workers have worked tirelessly during Corona and storms. They have gone through unbearable conditions for 11 years. No matter how much they are affected, they will not stop working. My responsibility is to thank everyone.

Palash Das said, “We have very little time for the conference. We are proud to be able to organize it. We have to work in an unfavorable situation. We are trying to keep the novelty of the campaign. There are seminars in all the districts. There are cultural and sports competitions. One thousand mango saplings have been planted to spread the message of eco-friendliness. It has been spread in crowded places. Quiz competitions have been held. Band fest performances, film screenings have been arranged. There is a film competition program. “

There will be a public meeting on May 12. There will be an exhibition around the EZCC premises. Whether it was a movement in the 7-80s or the present time, no one has left the white flag in the midst of many adversities. Now the festival is going on in the name of art. At one time there was a youth movement demanding Bakreshwar. There will be seminars on the economy of the country and the state. Starting from Anis Khan, a people’s court will be set up on cases like Hanskhali and Hathras. Speaker of Kerala, Hannan Mollah, Bikash Bhattacharya will be present. There is an exhibition of wall graffiti and collages.

The government has made the mother canteen after seeing us during the lockdown. The government could not give us oxygen. Money is needed for so many things. The youth have gone to the people. People have given up. 500 delegates are coming. Arrangements are being made for them to stay and eat. Crowdfunding is being done using social media which requires money for this. People are giving cooking utensils. Many more people are extending a helping hand, “said Meenakshi Mukherjee, state president of the organization.” The conference is taking place after 26 years. The EZCC will be named after the city of Diego Maradona. We will have demands for protection of secularism and employment. Jatha will start from Maidul Middar’s house on 11th. Which will come to Rani Rasmoni Road on the 12th. “

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 12, 2022, 13:38 IST

Tags: Cpim