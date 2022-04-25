E bus Likely to start service in Newtown area soon what will be the routes and charges know all | E-bus will shake the streets of Newtown! Since when? How much is the rent? Find out the route … – News18 Bangla

Passengers complained that there was very little bus service from Newtown to the mainland. In addition, the number of private buses has been reduced step by step. So this time e-bus is being launched. So far six routes have been selected. Where this e-bus will run. Newtown to Park Circus, Sapurji to Howrah, Sapurji to Maheshtala, Eco-Space to Santragachhi, Eco-Space to Bangur, Sapurji to Airport. Report: Abir Ghoshal, Photo: Symbolic Photo.