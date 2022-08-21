East India Council to celebrate “75 years of Indo-US Economic Relations” on 24th August, 2022, at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

To celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence, and as a part of “75 years of Indo-US Economic Relations”, Indo American Chamber of Commerce – East India Council is organizing an economic conclave on the topic of “Perspectives of Indian economy respect to global scenario “and “Positioning of Indian economy in terms of Indo-US trade” on 24th August 2022 (Wednesday), 10:30 am onwards at the Hyatt Regency, Kolkata.

Ms. Melinda Pavek, The Hon’ble Consul General of USA, shall be inaugurating the event, along with Ms.Vandana Yadav (IAS), Secretary, Industry, Commerce & Enterprises Department, Government of West Bengal & MD, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (WBIDC) & West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

The discussion, in the program, by the speakers of the program, Dr V. Subba Rao, Former Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Mr. D.K. Joshi, CRISIL Ltd, Mr. Debashis Sen, Managing Director, HIDCO, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, CMD, Bandhan Bank, Mr. Sanjeev Paul, Vice President, Safety, Health & Sustainability, TATA Steel Ltd, Mr. S. Bhattacharya, Rtd. IAS, Former CMD, Coal India Ltd, Mr. Chanakya Chowdhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, TATA Steel Ltd and Mr. Nirupam Chaudhuri, Regional Director (East), NASSCOM, will highlight the current global economic scenario, the imapct on the global economy due to the current sociopolitical and economic developments, further elaborating on the safety of the Indian economy in terms of Indo-US trade, and the necessary steps and precautions the business community needs to take in order to have a sustainable economic growth. The event will be moderated by Prof Suman Mukherjee.