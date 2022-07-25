East Kolkata wetlands in focus to prevent city air pollution – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: East Kolkata wetlands eyed to curb city air pollution Environmentalists complain that the lungs of the city are constantly suffering from diseases Repeatedly they are warning Kolkata about pollution (Kolkata Air Pollution). Environmentalists have strongly criticized the administration’s role in the manner in which illegal construction has taken place or is taking place, especially in East Kolkata wetlands.

Mayor Firhad Hakeem said about this East Kolkata wetland, “The leftist occupation has destroyed the East Kolkata wetland. It has been a time of occupation by destroying the environment. As a result, Calcutta’s normal or natural development system has been disrupted. We stopped it when we came to power. Many are still trying to be vigilant calling on people to protect wetlands.”

The lungs of the city. Swamps of East Calcutta. There have been many complaints of encroachment in different areas of this wetland. The Mayor of Calcutta Municipal Corporation has sent a letter to the Union Environment Minister to prevent that encroachment. According to sources, the letter has asked to prepare a comprehensive plan for the wetlands of East Kolkata. Besides, suggestions are also given on how to use the wetland in a commercial way. It is said that forest can be made in that place. There is also fishing potential. Provision of houseboats has also been mentioned.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “I have written to the Environment Minister. I have made suggestions for creating an overall plan for the wetlands at the back of the city. But if the land is lying, it will be taken by force. I brought it to the notice of the Chief Secretary and destroyed it. But not everything can be done. So a comprehension plan is needed.”

But according to environmentalists, the administration should take measures to remove the encroachment first to protect the wetlands. Along with this, they also raised the question whether wetlands can be used for commercial purposes in accordance with international conventions. Environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said, “The wetlands of East Kolkata fall under the Ramsar Convention. Whatever proposal is made, it must be in accordance with the Ramsar Convention. Financial gain from Ramsar sites will not be of much importance. There have been thousands of FIRs since 2000, but still nothing is happening. I think it is administrative failure. Immediate action should be taken.”

According to sources, East Kolkata Wetland Management Authority, Kolkata Municipality and Police have saved 10 acres of East Kolkata wetlands from illegal encroachment. It is alleged that an attempt was being made to fill a part of Nurtala Vedi in Ward No. 108 of Kolkata Municipality. It was closed due to the intervention of the administration.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 25, 2022, 09:23 IST

Tags: Air Pollution, Kolkata air pollution