East-West Metro service closed for three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The East-West Metro service is currently in operation from Sector Five to Phulbagan. Passenger service will start from Sealdah station very soon. And that’s why East West Metro commuters can suffer for three days. According to Metro Rail sources, the Metro service of this route (East-West Metro service) will be closed from Tuesday, March 15 to Thursday, March 18. Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to the passengers, the Metro authorities said that the Commissioner of Railway Safety is coming to inspect the 15th. This metro service is being suspended due to new software upgrades, testing and inspection of NF Circle. The East West Metro service to Sealdah will be launched only after clearing all the aspects and giving clearance.

Sealdah Station, one of the most important stations in the East-West Metro service corridor, is almost ready. According to Metro Rail sources, the visit will last for three days, according to a letter from the railway authorities. The Commissioner of Railway Safety will look into various aspects of passenger safety. Apart from this, the issues related to fire fighting system, electrical and signaling system and all the reports that have been tested so far will also be scrutinized. Metro rail authorities said preparations for the Sealdah station were almost complete. Firefighting and safety clearances were issued in January. If everything is in order, the passenger movement from Sealdah station will start and only time will tell Metro Rail authorities said that there is a state-of-the-art system in this station There are automatic screen doors to avoid accidents.

According to Metro sources, the underground Sealdah metro station is 205 meters long and 43 meters wide. It is being built at almost right angles with the Sealdah railway station. In addition to long-distance trains, Sealdah Main and South Branch passengers will be able to reach the metro complex directly via the subway. The western end of the metro station is adjacent to Sealdah Court. There are three platforms in total. In addition to the two platforms for the up and down line, there are special ‘island’ platforms in between.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: March 12, 2022, 14:41 IST

