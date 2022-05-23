#Kolkata: Sealdah metro station may be inaugurated at the end of this month. A while ago, the railway board called and asked to be ready. The Commissioner of Railway Safety visited the station in mid-March. He also mentioned a number of changes in his report. It is changed accordingly. Finally, the Commissioner of Railway Safety allowed the opening of Sealdah Metro Station for passenger transport.

Although a month and a half has passed, the inauguration has not taken place. At first it was decided that the inauguration would take place on April 11, but that did not happen. Later one day after another. As a result, when it will be inaugurated, complications are created. However, according to the latest news, the Sealdah metro station may be inaugurated this month.

Who will inaugurate Sealdah Metro Station. According to railway sources, the Prime Minister had requested to inaugurate the important metro station like Sealdah. Sources said that the Prime Minister’s Office was in touch with the Ministry of Railways in this regard

According to another source, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will inaugurate the Sealdah metro station. As a result, the Railway Board and the Ministry kept in touch. Metro General Manager Arun Aurora said, “We are in constant touch with the Railway Board. Passenger service will start as soon as they give permission.”

