East West Metro || The number of passengers of the East-West Metro reached 40 thousand within a week, courtesy of July 21.

#Kolkata: The number of passengers on the Green Line crossed 40,000 as soon as the wheels of the East-West Metro were rolled out. A large number of people used the metro for the July 21 rally The number of passengers on the new metro from Sector Five to Sealdah has crossed the 40,000 mark. According to Metro Rail sources, the number of passengers on the East-West route was 41 thousand 956 on Thursday Generally, the average ridership since the launch of the metro was around 30,000. Trinamool Congress increased the number of passengers by almost 10,000 in one stroke. All in all, Metrorail is happy with the passenger fair.

Metrorail informed that the number of users of Sealdah metro station is gradually increasing. Thursday’s picture shows that the commuters were mostly from Sealdah, Karunamayi and Central Park metro stations. On the other hand, there were more than 5 lakh passengers on the North-South Metro. Usually around 4 lakh 80 thousand passengers were traveling on this route. That number has been exceeded. There were 5 lakh 2 thousand 30 passengers in the rally on 21 July. Stations like Esplanade, Chandni Chowk, Dakshineshwar, Dum Dum, Kalighat, Garia had the highest number of users. Especially at Esplanade station from morning to 3 pm thousands of passengers got on and off. A large part of them went to join the rally. But he was also an office goer

Railways had kept all the arrangements in the metro assuming that there would be a crowd on July 21. There were extra ticket counters, extra staff and even more security guards at the passenger facilities As a result, despite the crowd, there was no problem for the metro users. Metro Rail officials said that the number of buses and taxis was less. App cab fare is not correct In this situation, the metro was an easy way to travel to different parts of the city So most people used metro. They are hopeful that the number of passengers will increase in the coming days

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 22, 2022, 10:03 IST

