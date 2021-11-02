EC Abhishek Banerjee warns workers too | Commission’s ‘No’, Abhishek also gave a strong message to the party workers about the victory procession – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Four out of four sure. Already grassroots activists are seen celebrating. Especially in Gosaba-Dinhata, the excitement seems to be over. It was at this time that Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool’s all-India secretary, banned party workers from participating in any victory procession.

Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, the winning candidate of Kharadha, says that the party does not want to hold any victory procession. He has also received instructions from the High Command.

Not just grassroots. Nabanna is also worried. Because in some places victory processions are seen coming out in different media. The commission has given strict instructions to the district governors of all the districts so that no victory procession of the commission can take place. Earlier, the CEO had warned the district governors of different districts by phone.

The commission has instructed that no victory procession can be held. The commission says that no more than two people can go to get the victory certificate.

The Trinamool has won all the four seats in this by-election. Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, the winning candidate in Kharadha constituency, got one lakh 13 thousand 746 votes. Trinamool has won by 93,632 votes. BJP candidate Joy Saha is in the second place. The third CPIM candidate is Devajyoti Das. On the other hand, Trinamool candidate Udayan Ghosh has won by a record margin in Dinhata. The easy victory of the grassroots has also come in Gosaba. The counting is still going on at Shantipur center. But even there, Trinamool candidate Brajkishore Goswami is leading with at least 50,000 votes to ensure victory.