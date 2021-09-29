EC deploys more central force in Bhabanipore a few hours before election: – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Election Commission is unwilling to take the minimum risk with Bhabanipur So at the last moment, the commission called for twenty more central forces for Bhabanipur According to sources, the additional force reached Bhabanipur on Wednesday night

Commission officials say there has been no recent instance of additional troops being called in on the night before the election.

According to commission sources, 18 and 19 companies of central forces are being deployed in Samsherganj and Jangipur districts on Thursday. There are only 35 companies of central forces being deployed in Bhabanipur Besides, 2563 Kolkata police personnel are being deployed in Bhabanipur for security However, the commission has not yet decided whether there will be any Kolkata police inside the booth

Read more: Boat coming, raincoat! Bird’s eye view of Bhabanipur

The Election Commission (EC) has been on high alert for the by-polls in Bhabanipur following the outcry over Dilip Ghosh’s campaign on Monday. It is learned that a total of 19 areas of Bhabanipur have been identified as sensitive

Additional central forces will be deployed to secure these sensitive areas. Besides, the quick response team for Bhabanipur is also being increased to 7 Additional Central Force personnel will also be in charge of maintaining law and order in sensitive areas on polling day, along with the Quick Response Team.

Forty-eight hours before the polling to avoid unrest, Section 144 was deployed within 200 meters of the booth in Bhabanipur. Besides, the Election Commission has made arrangements for web casting in every booth in Bhabanipur With Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Ministerial candidate in Bhabanipur, the eyes of the entire country are on the Center. Therefore, the commission is desperate to complete the by-election in Bhabanipur at any cost.