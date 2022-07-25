ed appealed 14 days custody of Partha Chattopadhyay and 12 days custody of Arpita Mukhopadhyay – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The ED asked Partha Chatterjee for another 14 days and Arpita Mukhopadhyay for 12 days.

An application was made to the special court of the ED in the Bankshal court on Monday, that Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the recruitment corruption case, should be sent to their custody for 14 days. Parthar’s lawyer argued against this plea, “ED was in Parthar’s house for more than 24 hours before the arrest. From there he was taken to the hospital. If you calculate, it will be seen that Parth is already in the custody of ED for three days.

ED’s lawyer said in counter argument, “If he is admitted in the hospital, he cannot be called police or judicial custody. ”

