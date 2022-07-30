ED has frozen 8 accounts of the company in Arpita’s name, the mystery is also there, according to ED sources – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ED has frozen eight bank accounts of the company in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. According to ED sources, the news is the same. What is in these bank accounts? And how much that money can be, the ED is now looking into it. Besides, not only Arpita’s but also Parthar’s bank account details are being scrutinized. The ED also found that Arpita had several shell companies in her name, all eight accounts of which were frozen.

Arpita Mukhopadhyay, however, during interrogation by ED, claimed that she did not know that there was a single rupee in her house. According to ED sources, ED officials told Arpita Mukhopadhyay before questioning that property worth around 50 crore rupees was recovered from her house i.e. two flats. A huge amount of cash was recovered from the flat. Arpita was practically surprised to hear that. He said he didn’t know there was so much money in his flat. When questioned by the ED officials, he said that he was prohibited from visiting those particular rooms. Unbeknownst to him, this huge amount of money was stored in his house.

Speculation started fresh on Friday over Partha Chatterjee’s comments before and after his medical check-up while being discharged from the hospital. Speculation also started about Arpita Mukherjee breaking down in tears. Meanwhile, a new information about Arpita’s Belgharia flat is found. It is said that the name of a textile company is associated with a flat there. For that reason, ED has now started inquiry about the textile company. It is believed that the textile company may also be involved in unraveling the mystery of the huge amount.

