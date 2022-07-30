ed has made arrangement to take care of partha chatterjees back pain – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, accused in SSC corruption case, is currently in ED custody for 10 days. According to the sources, arrangements are being made by the ED to massage Parthar multiple times a day for his back pain.

On July 22, Partha Chattopadhyay was arrested from Naktala’s house on Saturday, July 23, after nearly 27 hours of interrogation. He has multiple chronic illnesses. So ED is taking special care towards food. Three meals are coming from outside. Mainly pulses, rice, curry are being served, there are also non-vegetarian options.

On the other hand, a picture of Partha Chatterjee has surfaced, where it can be seen that Parth Chatterjee is sitting in a jewelery market. And a woman is sitting behind him Now there is a new sensation around this film with Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. Although the face of the woman sitting next to Partha Chatterjee is not visible, many believe that she is a close associate of the former minister. This picture suddenly spread on social media on Saturday According to ED sources, the picture is of an elite jewelry dealer in North Twenty Four Parganas However, it is not clear when the picture was taken News 18 Bangla has not verified the authenticity of the photo

Perth sitting in the jewelry market, who is the woman sitting next to?

ED interrogated Parth-Arpita in the second round on Saturday. However, this time the ED officials interrogated the two people separately, not face to face. In the first round, Arpita Mukherjee was questioned for one and a half hours, Partha Chatterjee was questioned for one hour. According to ED sources, Parth-Arpita was interrogated by showing the seizure list. The question is about property. Cross-examination continues despite multiple documents being presented. The ED thinks that more money may be found, and that’s why intensive interrogation is going on. Perth is questioned about bank information.

In the names of Arpita Mukhopadhyay and Partha Chattopadhyay, the benami has already started to find various lands. After the recovery of about 50 crore rupees from the flat of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who is close to Parth, now there is a commotion about their land and house in different places. The land is in Bolpur Santiniketan area, the house named ‘Apa’ in Bolpur is in Arpita’s name. News 18 Bangla has received the detailed information of that land. Plot number 354 of this land in Shambati Mauza. Khatian No. 1929. The total area is 0.17 acres (about 7 khatas). This land is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. His mother’s name is Menti Mukherjee. The land deed bears the signature of Partha Chattopadhyay, his photograph is also there. This land was transferred in 2012. However, the caretaker of the house said that he never saw Parth Chatterjee or Arpita here.

