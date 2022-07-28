ED has searched the bank manager’s flat just above Arpita’s Belgharia flat ED searches Bank Manager’s house in Arpita Mukherjee’s apartment in Belghoria – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ED search again in Rathtala Club Town. But this time the ED raided the flat of a bank manager or official. ED comes to Subhojit Mondal’s flat on the ninth floor of Block 2 in Club Town. They waited for some time because there was no key to the flat. Then Shubojit Mandal came. ED opened the flat and searched. According to ED sources, flat rent papers, kyc documents have been seized. Shubojit lives in this flat. Although the flat belongs to Asim Sarkar.

ED sealed Arpita’s three-storey flat in this building on Wednesday. And 27 crore 90 lakh rupees, several crore rupees worth of gold jewellery, documents and documents were recovered from Block 5 next door. As a result, when ED comes to Club Town, the surrounding residents are watching like a bird’s eye. Does Asim Sarkar or this bank official have anything to do with Arpita? Did you take advantage of the bank staff to keep so much money? How do they communicate with Arpita? These questions are interrogated by ED officials.

After three hours, the ED officials left. Shubjit Mondal said, “The ED officials came. I told them what they wanted to know. They took my rent documents, KYC documents. I will not say anything more about this.”

ED officials conducted searches at three to four places including Chinar Park, Belgharia on Thursday. Arpita made sensational allegations in the ED interrogation. According to ED sources, he said crores of rupees are not his. This money belongs to Partha Chatterjee. His staff used to stay in the flat. Arpita was not allowed to enter that room. But he did not know that there were crores of rupees in the flat or the house. So the ED officials want to interrogate Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee face to face.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 28, 2022, 23:02 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Belgoria, Enforcement Directorate