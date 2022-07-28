ed interrogate Arpita Mukherjee about Partha Chatterjee and seized rupees, all the money belonged to Partha Chatterjee, the workers used to come and pass it, Arpita admitted to interrogation: Source – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Talliganj and Belgharia two flats 50 million taka! Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are now the only thing in Bengal. And the mountains of crores of rupees recovered from multiple addresses of Arpita. As well as unbridled property coming forward daily. In this situation, ED sources came up with explosive information one after another. According to sources, Arpita has admitted during prolonged interrogation that the money being recovered from her house is Partha Chatterjee’s money. That money was left in Arpita’s flat by Parthar ‘people’!

Not only that, Arpita said in the cross-examination that Partha Chatterjee himself used to come to her house sometimes. However, Arpita said that she was not allowed to enter the room where the money is kept. Arpita Mukherjee also said, I didn’t know there was so much money in the flat. According to ED sources, although Arpita was not cooperating in the beginning, now she is cooperating a lot with the investigation.

ED officials have already asked Arpita, and where is your flat? Is there another house? Where did so much money come from your flat? Is this money yours? did you keep The Enforcement Directorate has started the interrogation of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who was caught in the SSC corruption case, from seven o’clock on Thursday morning. Interrogation has started under the security of the central forces at the CGO complex. Arpita was also questioned about the money recovered from Belgharia’s flat during the night search. (Arpita Mukherjee)

According to ED sources, about 22 crore rupees were recovered from a flat in Talliganj last Friday. Around Tk 28 crore was recovered from the flat in Belgharia. Investigators are now looking for the source of this money after the Hadish Mela of around 50 crore rupees. On the other hand, interrogation of arrested Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has also been started since morning. According to ED sources, Arpita claimed not to know the source of this money. Partha Chatterjee hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

