ED interrogates in Kolkata, pleads in Delhi High Court – Rujirar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Let them be interrogated in Calcutta, not in Delhi, in accordance with the law The petition was filed in the Delhi High Court by Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira Banerjee moves court against ED summon).

Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira Banerjee’s lawyer Rupin Bahlai made the statement in a statement. He alleged that the allegations against Abhishek and Rujira Banerjee on the basis of the Coal Scam were all made in West Bengal. Despite this, Abhishek and Rujira Banerjee have been repeatedly summoned to Delhi for political purposes by filing complaints in this regard.

Read more: Trinamool re-seeks permission for inauguration procession in Agartala

Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer further alleged that neither Abhishek nor Rujira Banerjee was clearly informed about the allegations against them, nor were they given any copy of the FIR.

The All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress visited the ED office in Delhi on September 6. He was interrogated for about 9 hours He was again summoned by the ED but did not appear. Abhishek has been summoned to Delhi again on September 21 next week. A statement from Abhishek’s lawyer further alleged that the ED was calling Rujira Banerjee to Delhi knowing that she was a mother of two. However, the Central Investigation Agency has a full-fledged regional office in Calcutta

Not only that, but Abhishek and Rujira’s lawyer also reminded that ED had interrogated several other women in their house for investigation in this case.

Abhishek’s lawyer also questioned the transparency of the investigation process of the ED under the central government The ED is being used for his allegations, intimidation, revenge and slander. The statement said that Abhishek and Rujira Banerjee were compelled to approach the Delhi High Court for this illegal and unilateral action of the ED.