ED keeps its eyes on a housing complex at Anandapur allegedly owned by Partha Chatterjee This time a residence in Anandpur under the eye of ED, mystery is growing around a locked flat – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: In connection with Partha Chatterjee, a residence in Madurdah area of ​​Anandpur is now under the scrutiny of ED investigators. According to ED sources, the residence document was found from the house of Minister Partha Chatterjee. He bought this residence for about one and a half crore rupees.

Arpita Mukherjee looked after this property. The caretaker of Purbayan Abasaan admitted that. In the words of the security guards, “I heard this is Partha Chatterjee’s flat”. News18 Bangla reached that address. On showing Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s picture on the mobile phone, the caretaker of Purvayan Awasan said, “Yes, he is the one who employed me.” However, the caretaker claimed that he had never seen Partha Chatterjee here.

Most of these residential flats are currently rented out. Mystery surrounds a locked flat. Talking to the residents of other flats, it was learned that this accommodation has a contract with a private hospital. The doctors of a famous private hospital in Kolkata near the bypass live in the accommodation. But there is a flat lock. Neighbors said, “Sometimes the lock of the flat is seen open.”

Several important documents have been seized by the ED investigators after raiding the houses of state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. After investigating all those documents, several sensational facts are coming to the fore.

First published: July 27, 2022, 14:50 IST

