ED on Partha Chatterjee: That SSKM, admitted to Partha after the arrest, ED before the High Court at night! Special Bench Petition

#Kolkata: After nearly 27 hours of interrogation, State Minister and Trinamool General Secretary Partha Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday morning in the SSC corruption case. After that he was taken to Joka ESI Hospital for physical examination. From there it was taken to the Bankshall court. There, the judge ordered the former education minister to be kept in ED custody for two days, but the judge ordered Parthabu to be admitted to SSKM hospital due to physical illness. After that he was taken to SSKM. But the ED approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the order of the lower court.

Partha Chattopadhyay was admitted to SSKM after his arrest in the SSC scam case. ED approached the High Court objecting to the order of the Bankshal Court. Such is the source of news. ED approached the Chief Justice requesting the formation of a special bench at night. The ED alleged that the manner in which the lower court had given this order was not in accordance with the law. However, no order of the High Court has yet come out in this regard.

Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was admitted to ICCU of cardiology department of SSKM Hospital on Saturday. Partha Chattopadhyay was brought to SSKM Hospital on Saturday evening for treatment on the orders of the court According to hospital sources, this important minister of the state has high creatinine level in his blood Besides, the minister said that he was having pain in his chest Parthababu also told the doctors that he was suffering from unbearable pain in his legs

Later that night, former education minister Partha Chatterjee was shifted from ICCU cabin 18 to cabin number 1 of cardiology department. Currently, the physical condition is stable. According to medical sources, the ICU can be reached quickly from there. On Sunday, the team of doctors will meet at around 11 am regarding his physical condition. Some of the 6 doctors are virtual. But this time, the way the ED approached the Calcutta High Court, angry with the verdict of the lower court, the rumor is increasing.

