ED Raid at Arpita Mukherjee’s Chinar Park Flat || Arpita Chinar Park flat this time ED attack! More mountains of money? Bengal is waiting

#Kolkata: Operation ‘Royal Resident’ this time. ED officials have already reached Arpita’s Chinar Park flat in Block B of Royal Residency. How much more money will be recovered after recovering 50 crores in two phases? The people of Bengal are waiting. The whereabouts of Arpita’s new flat in Chinar Park, ED has started searching.

ED officials traced the flat of Arpita Mukhopadhyay in Pubpara, Na Para, near Chinar Park on Thursday afternoon. According to ED sources, the name of the high-rise is ‘Royal Resident’. The four-storey B404 flat of this house is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee.

Accountant of the building said that Arpita Mukherjee owes a lot of money for maintenance charges The amount of money is about 38 thousand taka He also said that although Arpita was informed about this through mail several times, the due amount was not paid.