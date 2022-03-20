ED summons Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira to Delhi for questioning in coal scam case – News18 Bangla

Kamalika Sengupta: #Kolkata: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife will arrive in Delhi on Sunday for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a financial scandal involving a coal scam in the state, a source told News18. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee will face interrogation at the ED’s Coal Scam on March 21 and 22, according to the March 21 and 22 schedule. .

A source close to Abhishek Banerjee said that according to the law, Abhishek and Rujira will have to face interrogation. Abhishek Banerjee was interrogated for more than eight hours in September after the Bengal Assembly elections in West Bengal last year. Abhishek and Rujira, both residents of West Bengal, should not have been summoned for questioning in Delhi, they said.

On March 11, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition. As a result, Abhishek and Rujira have to appear before the ED again.

Trinamool, however, sees the issue as ‘political revenge’ State Education Minister Bratya Basu said Abhishek Banerjee has been targeted by the BJP. “They are harassing Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek to make Bengal small.” The BJP will have to pay the price later for this political revenge, ”said Bratya Basu, the state education minister.

Many within the party have said that after the results of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states, the BJP has been doing these things to ‘tarnish’ the Bengal leadership as part of its ‘politics’.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife were both interrogated separately in this case by ED. After eight hours of questioning, Abhishek Banerjee announced that he would abide by the law of the land but would not stop his fight against the BJP.

However, the BJP has denied any involvement in the incident. According to the Gerua party, the Delhi High Court had rejected Abhishek Banerjee’s plea, so the ED would summon them. “It has nothing to do with politics,” said a party source.

Apart from Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, his PA and other close associates have also been interrogated (Coal Scam Case).

