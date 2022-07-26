ED summons Manik Bhattacharya in primary TET corruption case to appear tomorrow ED summons Manik Bhattacharya in primary Tet corruption case, to appear tomorrow – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ED has summoned Manik Bhattacharya, the former president of the Board of Primary Education. According to sources, he has been asked to appear at the ED office tomorrow at 12 noon. He is also said to have been asked to carry several documents and bank papers (TET Scam Case | Manik Bhattyacharya).

Meanwhile, during the ED search last Friday, Manik Bhattacharya’s house was also searched by the Central Intelligence Agency. That is why Manik Bhattacharya was summoned on Wednesday. He has also been asked to bring certain documents, including bank details. According to the sources, Manik Bhattacharya’s notes were in the documents recovered from Parthar’s house (TET Scam Case | Manik Bhattyacharya).

Meanwhile, the ED arrived in Kolkata with Minister Partha Chattopadhyay, who was arrested in the SSC corruption case, leaving Bhubaneswar early today. The arrested minister was kept at Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Monday night After this, Partha Chatterjee was brought to Kolkata in this morning’s flight as per the plan Partha Chatterjee was taken directly from the airport to the CGO complex in Salt Lake A special ED court yesterday ordered Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee to be in ED custody till August 3.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 26, 2022, 16:22 IST

Tags: TET Case