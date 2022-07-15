Edible Oil price – Though the price of edible oil drops but buyers are worried about Adulterated oil swd Edible Oil price: Edible oil price decreases daily! But this time buyers are afraid of adulterated mustard oil – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Edible oil prices are falling in the market. Palm from mustard oil, soybean oil is much cheaper now than before. In the last one month, the price of edible oil has come down to Rs 25 per kg. Oil merchants say oil prices are falling every day. As a result, edible oil traders are in danger. Business is impossible without stockpiling oil. Again, if necessary, some oil has to be stored. Traders in trouble. Claim traders.

Today, the wholesale price of mustard oil is 161.8 rupees per kg. Palm oil 130 rupees per kg, soybean oil 140 rupees per kg. Oil prices are likely to fall again tomorrow. The supply of oil that used to come to our country, especially from Malaysia and Ukraine, has increased a lot. Originally palm oil came from Malaysia. Sri Lanka is not importing oil due to political and government instability. At the same time, the Bangladesh government has reduced oil imports. As a result, the abundance of oil has increased in those countries. On that occasion, a lot of oil is coming to India.

Sushant Chine, head of Bhadrakali Oil Mills, a merchant of edible oil in the Posta area, said, “I am in danger when I go to buy oil.” Daily demand for edible oil is not the same. We are facing losses due to falling prices every day. However, the price of edible oil will go down further.

Experts, on the other hand, see black clouds. With the price of palm oil falling, no one is ruling out the possibility of making adulterated mustard oil. Because the prices of soybean oil and palm oil have fallen a lot in the market. Enforcement Branch officials have conducted several transactions of adulterated oil in this manner in the last few months. Their adulterated oil was confiscated. Arrests were also made. Oil imports from Ukraine were almost stopped during the war. At that time the price of palm, soybean and sunflower oil was much higher than that of mustard oil. As a result, buyers got pure mustard oil. But, that reincarnation.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: July 15, 2022, 20:48 IST

Tags: Edible Oil Price