January 27, 2022

Edible Salt: Eating your diet salt can lead to cancer! You know what

Kolkata: You tell me curry and the salt that I eat with food, how useful it is? You know what The state health department has asked the chief health officers of each district to collect salt samples from the market. What is the amount of iodine in that salt? Instructed to see that too. How safe is the salt in our diet (Is your edible salt safe)?

Dr Prashant Kumar Biswas, a researcher at Jadavpur University, said: Starting from our factory, various wastes are constantly mixing in the sea through canals or rivers. And sea salt is being made from the salt water of that sea. And among those bullets, substances like lead and chromium are more likely to remain in the salt. So it should be examined once. It is not necessary to see only iodine.

There are basically two types of salt produced in our country. 1. Salt for human consumption. 2. Salt used in industry. Salt in human diet must be iodine-rich. It is regulated by the government. Allegedly, after 1994, the government started giving a lot in this regard.

The manner in which the sacks of salt were dumped on the siding of Kashipur Railway from Gujarat shows that it is not uncommon for salt to be mixed with other metals. And that salt, some traders are taking it and making 500 gram or 1 kg packets and selling it in the market. Now the question is, how accurate is the quality of that salt? The bigger fear is that the quality of the warehouses will deteriorate in the way they are unprotected

Regardless of the rich and the poor, the presence of salt in cooking is essential Experts believe that if the salt contains other ingredients, it could cause great harm to the human body.

Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Salt



