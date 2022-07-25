ED’s objection to SSKM, Partha has to go to Bhubaneswar even though AIIMS is in Kalyani – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ED’s objection to SSKM Again Trinamool Congress has raised allegations of corruption in AIIMS in Kalyani Therefore, Kolkata High Court Judge Vivek Chowdhury chose Bhubaneswar AIIMS for Partha Chattopadhyay’s health examination.

The ED officials had objections to Partha Chatterjee’s treatment at SSKM from the beginning They complained that the influential minister can avoid the investigation process by influencing the treatment procedure if he is admitted to the state government hospital Justice Chowdhury agreed with this objection of ED But there is a problem with Partha Chatterjee’s treatment

West Bengal Minister & ex-Education Minister of the state Partha Chatterjee being brought out of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata He'll be shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance today, accompanied by a doctor from SSKM Hospital & his advocate, as per Calcutta HC's order.

Initially, the ED informed the court about Command Hospital of Alipore as an alternative to SSKM Hospital But Partha Chatterjee has several serious problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and high blood creatinine levels, his lawyers claim. As a result, the court had doubts about whether the command hospital has such advanced quality treatment infrastructure or not.

The ambulance, carrying West Bengal Minister and former Education Minister of the state Partha Chatterjee, arrives at Kolkata airport. He is being shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance today.

The name of Kalyani Ames comes up in the discussion ED offered to take Parth there for treatment But just as the ED has objections to the SSKM hospital, the Trinamool Congress has raised allegations of corruption in the recruitment of staff at the Kalyani AIIMS. Justice Vivek Chowdhury informed that he cannot send Partha Chattopadhyay to AIIMS Kalyani in this situation.

After that the names of Delhi and Bhubaneswar AIIMS were read as alternatives Since Bhubaneswar is closest to Kolkata and Parth can be examined there before he is produced in the lower court by 4 pm, Justice Vivek Chowdhury ordered the health examination of Partha Chattopadhyay at Bhubaneswar AIIMS.

