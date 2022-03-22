Education Secretary in the High Court – News18 Bangla

Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: 1 day less in service, so teachers will not get pension benefits. Srikant Kumar, a teacher at Jangipara Jangalpara Deshpran School in Hooghly, has only 1 day less than 9 years and 6 months. Therefore, the education secretary has rejected all his applications for pension benefits. The rule is that after completing 10 years of service, the teachers get the benefit of pension (Calcutta High Court).

If the period of service is at least 9 years and 6 months, the remaining 6 months will be shown as additional service (grease period) in the state of pension. The education department did not provide that facility as Srikant Babu had less than 1 day. Going to catch the flaw of 1 day, a bigger flaw came out. And this flaw of the education department. Srikant Kumar Jana got the job in 2011 on the direction of the High Court after filing a case. On March 10, 2011, the High Court directed Srikanth Babu to retake the merit list.

Read more-If you know the truth, don’t forget to buy from the supermarket, if you don’t know these few things about apples!

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay observed that after the order of the court, it took 4 hours to give the job to Srikant Kumar Jana. This time maximum 1 month is urgent. In other words, the education department has delayed for 3 months. This is not the end, on 14th July 2006 the Department of Education ordered to give the job but the school was 15 days late.

Bureaucratic procrastination is responsible for a total of 105 days delay in appointing Srikant Kumar Jana in 2011.

Read more– Astrologer’s prediction matched perfectly! Millionaire youth left engineering and went into astrology business

The preliminary observation of the court is that the 1 day service is less for the 3 months delay of the bureaucrats. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed to cancel the directive of the Education Secretary dated 28 December 2021. It has been instructed to reconsider the service within 2 months after less than 1 day service. Srikant Kumar Jana’s lawyer Anjan Bhattacharya said that the meaning of the directive is that no one else should suffer due to the delay of the bureaucrats.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 22, 2022, 16:57 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court