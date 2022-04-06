Educational conglomerate JIS group expands its dairy segment by introducing a B2C dairy brand – ‘JOI Farm’ with a project value of Rs 150 crore

After carving a niche for itself in the field of academics throughout East India, JIS Group sets off on a mission to scale up and expand its horizon by introducing a new B2C (Business to Consumer) dairy brand – ‘JOI Farm’. The plant is located in Howrah. Most importantly this brand will lead to the creation of 150+ new jobs. The project value is Rs 150 crore. The launch Press conference was held on Wednesday in the presence of Mr. Anmol Singh Narula, Director of JIS Group ,Mr. Chironmoy Chatterjee, Director of Sales & Marketing, JIS Farms; Mr. Shirshendu Chatterjee, Head of Sales, JIS Farms; and Mr. Sumit Dev, Head of Marketing, JIS Farms at the Park Hotel.

Chairman and Founder of JIS Group, Late Sardar Jodh Singh, years ago with his younger brother Sardar Ishar Singh set up a dairy near Ludhiana in Punjab. It was the first venture of JIS Group in India and operated between Punjab, Haryana, and West Bengal. There has been no stopping since. Taking forward the dairy legacy, the group has launched JOI Farm, which promises to launch a range of dairy products like Milk, Paneer, and Doi. With its own farm-sourced milk, JOI Farm assures its customers the best in quality product backed by a modern technology plant for treatment.

During the launch event, Mr. Anmol Singh Narula, Director of JIS Group mentioned, “JOI farm will have a wide array of products ranging from JOI Farm Creamy Paneer; JOI Farm Classic Doi; JOI Farm Traditional Mishti Doi; JOI Farm Creamy Milk; JOI Farm Regular Milk; and JOI Farm Light Milk to name a few. Through the years JIS has successfully spanned the fields of telecommunication, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, education, healthcare, information technology, cargo, and social service. Likewise, this time we aim to win over the dairy segment in Bengal through our quality products.”