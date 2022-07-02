Egg Price Hike In Bengal, know the reason, Egg price is increasing in Bengal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The price of cooking gas had already risen. The price of edible oil is increasing day by day. In the meantime, the chicken meat has reached two and a half hundred. This time the price of the eggs that were within the reach of middle class Bengalis is also increasing by leaps and bounds. Growing eggs now cost seven rupees a piece.

At the beginning of July, a pair of retail eggs cost 13 to 14 rupees. Wholesale egg prices have gone up. A few days ago, retail eggs were sold for 12 rupees a pair. This risk increases the price of wholesale eggs imported from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana.

Kajal Dutt, general secretary of The Calcutta Egg Merchant Association, said transport costs were rising day by day. With it, all kinds of expenses have increased in chicken farming. The cost of loading and unloading has also increased a lot after bringing eggs.

Egg production in West Bengal is slight. It is much less than necessary. Therefore, most of the egg markets in the state, including Kolkata, are occupied by eggs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The wholesale price of eggs in different markets of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday was 496 rupees. As the price of every 100 eggs. In Kolkata, the price is Rs 561 per 100 eggs.

At the end of May, the price of 100 eggs in Kolkata was 490 rupees. At the beginning of June 500 rupees passed. Eggs were sold on June 6 for Rs 510. On June 12, the price was Rs 530 per 100 eggs.

On June 22, the price of eggs went up to Rs. On June 25, the price of eggs in Kolkata was 556 rupees. On 26th June, the price of 100 eggs was 565 rupees in Kolkata market. On June 29, the price of eggs increased a little more by 559 rupees.

In July, the price of that egg went up a lot. On July 1, eggs were sold at Rs 561 per 100 eggs.

In May, the retail price of eggs was 11 rupees per pair, which means five and a half rupees per piece of eggs. Egg prices continue to rise in early June. 7 rupees per piece, 12 rupees per pair is sold.

7.50 per piece in the last week of June. Pair 13 rupees. At the beginning of July, the price of eggs reached seven rupees per piece and 14 rupees per pair.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: July 03, 2022, 01:07 IST

Tags: Egg, Egg Price