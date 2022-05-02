Eid Special Menu, Biryani & Chicken Press at Door from Today – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: A special menu is being organized at any Bengali festival on the initiative of the Rajya Panchayat office. Eid Special Menu is no exception. Today, from Monday to next Wednesday, you will get their delicious food at home. Eid Biryani (Eid Special Menu by West Bengal Government) will be available through free home delivery.

If you spend only 425 rupees, you will get this delicious dinner. Deepavali or Vaifonta thali from the enjoyment of Durgapuja. In Rath Utsav, young goat meat soup is made on New Year’s Day from Voger Thali just like Puri. For all types of people, the Comprehensive Area Development Corporation under the State Panchayat Office is organizing different flavors of food.

In this case, the price of each dinner packet has been kept at 425 rupees. Arrangements have been made to pay online or in cash on delivery. This dinner packet will include Chicken Biryani, Chicken Champ, Malai Chicken Kebab in four pieces, Hariyali Chicken Kebab in four pieces, 100 gm Simaiyer Paise. Orders can be placed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Apart from Kolkata municipality area, CADC authorities will provide this service in Bidhannagar, Barahanagar, South Dumdum municipality area. WhatsApp number has been launched for ordering since Saturday. WhatsApp numbers are – 8160694, 9835929413 and 9173123556.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3, the holy Eid festival. So the festivities will start from Monday evening. On that occasion, the state panchayat office has organized a low-cost delicious dinner from Sunday to Wednesday. Dinner will be delivered to your home by placing an order on their WhatsApp number. The Comprehensive Area Development Corporation is in charge of organizing this event on behalf of the Panchayat Office. An official of the department said, “People do not have to go out to eat during the festival. All foods are said to be perfectly balanced. We are making everything. Besides, we are doing free delivery at home. That’s why people’s demand for our menu is increasing. “

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 02, 2022, 09:44 IST

Tags: Eid, Eid Ul Fitr