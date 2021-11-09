‘EKAAYA’, UDAIPUR IS BRAND MEMENTOS FIRST PROPERTY

Mementos by ITC Hotels, is the latest luxury brand by ITC’s Hotel Group which brings together a collection of unique hotels, across varied destinations ranging from modern marvels, hidden retreats to historic treasures.

ITC Hotels recently signed up Ekaaya, Udaipur-the first Memento property. Over 106 acres of this destination offers 130 rooms. Every room opens to a beautiful view of the panoramic Arravalis bringing fine modern heritage set amidst an uninterrupted landscape.

Those seeking bleisure holidays will enjoy Ekaaya, Udaipur for its varied options. A massive 25000 sq. ft. of total covered meeting spaces is backed by ITC Hotels signature service excellence. From the sprawling ballroom, vast pre function, multi break out rooms, green rooms and open garden spaces of over 5 acres, Ekaaya, Udaipur makes for the perfect destination wedding.

Announcing the launch of brand Mementos with the signing of Ekaaya, Udaipur, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels stated, “ITC Hotels footprint is expanding across the length and breadth of the country. The asset right strategy supports our endeavour to create and curate immersive experiences for all travellers. Brand “Mementos” helps us deliver unique luxury stays across different destinations. There are beautiful properties all across India that remain a secret. Through collaboration with like-minded partners, ITC Hotels will unveil these properties and bring forth India’s richness in domestic destinations. Ekaaya, Udaipur is our first gem in the ‘Memento’ collection.”

Nothing comes close to the horizon wide splendour that greets the eye as you get mesmerised by the breath-taking 360 degrees’ luxurious view of the beautiful Aravalli’s. Nestled in close proximity to Nathdwara / Eklingji temple and just 20 kms from the Udaipur city, Ekaaya is one of nature’s best kept secrets!

Vijendra Singh Choudhary, Owner, Ekaaya stated “We are thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with ITC Hotels, the Indian hospitality legend. It is a momentous occasion for us to be chosen as the first property under ITC Hotel’s “Mementos” brand which will stand for luxury the Indian way. With ITC Hotels expertise in this space and our strength in delivering this landmark product, Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur will be the preferred destination luxury address for travellers.”

The accommodation at Ekaaya is spread across the green acres in clusters. Each of these clusters come with an exclusive pool, your own personal deck for barbeques and private parties. With the emerging trend of families and friends travelling together and guests preferring to holiday in small group with their close ones, the Ekaaya accommodation designs lend to greater customisation.

Slated to open in the first quarter of the fiscal year, this oasis of tranquillity offers extensive guest facilities for both adults and young adults. From the massive Ollies Club spread over 1000 sq. ft. a library, a gym & spa spread across 7500 sq. ft., swimming pool plus and a heated pool Rock Bar.

ITC Hotels have been globally acknowledged for their vast Food&Beverage repertoire. Focus on harmony between taste and visual details elevated to perfectly balanced sensory dining experiences underscores the kitchen offerings. Ekaaya, Udaipur too partakes of ITC Hotels rich and historical legacy.

From India’s honestly vegetarian brand ‘Royal Vega’ to the spoilt for choice ‘Kebabs & Kurries’, a Tea lounge to relax and fill in the day or to unwind at the bar.

Every hand-picked property promises to create unforgettable memories that become special Mementos. A team of specialized service professionals who find joy in raising the consumer experience and making moments even more memorable, will curate distinct encounters that bring alive richer insights, unexplored flavours, different vistas & inspired backstories.

About ITC Hotels www.itchotels.in

With the enduring Namaste as the symbol of its brand experience, ITC Hotels is one of India’s leading luxury hotel chains offering comprehensive hospitality solutions through more than 100 hotels in over 70 destinations in the country. Embodying ‘Responsible Luxury’ as its guiding premise, ITC’s hotels integrate India’s fine tradition of hospitality with globally benchmarked services to reflect the culture and ethos of each destination, through a collection of hotels. The brand features opulent accommodations, state-of-the-art business facilities, renowned signature cuisine and award-winning wellness experiences. ITC’s hotel group operates under six distinct brands; ‘ITC Hotel’ at the Luxury end, ‘Welcomhotel’ in the 5-star segment, ‘Fortune’ in the mid-market to upscale segment and ‘WelcomHeritage’ in the heritage leisure segment.

Brand Mementos in the Luxury segment and brand Storii in the premium segment are the latest addition to the ITC Hotels portfolio.

Each ITC luxury hotel is certified with a *LEED® Platinum rating for its endeavours towards green building, using processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient. *LEED® – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.