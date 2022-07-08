Ekushey July’s big surprise on the stage! Professor, teachers too – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress celebrated Virtual July 21 for two consecutive years. This time the grassroots leadership is going to celebrate Ekushey July in a very familiar rhythm. The old place will be celebrated on the 21st of July at Dharmatala. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee will be the keynote speaker. And this time the grassroots leadership is going to give a big surprise on that 21st July stage. This is practically clear in the words of Education Minister Bratya Basu at a press conference at Trinamool Bhaban on Friday. Speaking at a press conference at Trinamool Bhaban on the same day, Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “We thought we would put some professors on the stage on July 21. There will also be school teachers. We have already asked them to make a list.” Apart from this state, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam may also have professors, sources said.

This time on the stage of Ekushey July, there are going to be some surprises on the part of the Trinamool. At least that’s the source’s news. Education Minister Bratya Basu has already said that the Trinamool Congress ‘professors’ organization Webkupa will be sorted out. The Education Minister also said that discussions have been held with the leadership to form a new committee as there is no committee at the state level yet. However, not only the professors ‘organization, but also the teachers’ organization at the school level will be organized, the education minister said. Incidentally, after a landslide victory in the Assembly polls, the Trinamool leadership had planned last year to hold Ekushey July in Dharmatala. But in the Corona situation, the grassroots leadership had to make it virtual last time. This year, preparations have already started in different blocks, districts and districts with Ekushey July in mind.

In that case, the Education Minister made it clear on this day that the professors are also going to be one of the eye-catching places on the 21st July stage. In this case, the political circles think that this plan is to increase the importance of professors in the Trinamool Congress. On this day, the Trinamool professors ‘organization Webkupa and the All Bengal State Government College Teachers’ Association will work together at the Trinamool Bhaban, the education minister said. On this day, the Education Minister had a long meeting with the two organizations at Trinamool Bhaban. At the end of the meeting, the education minister said, “Professor organizations will be further strengthened.”

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 08, 2022, 23:47 IST

Tags: AITMC