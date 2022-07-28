election commission affidavit claims partha chatterjee does not even own a car and flat of his own – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Former education minister and current industries minister Partha Chatterjee, accused in the recruitment corruption case, is currently in the custody of the ED. Although nothing of value was recovered from her possession, Arpita Mukherjee’s two flats totaling Rs 49.8 crore have been recovered so far. A large quantity of gold bars and gold jewelery were found. Arpita is said to be close to Partha Chatterjee! Arpita has admitted in the interrogation of ED that the money recovered from her house is Partha Chatterjee’s money. That money was left in Arpita’s flat by Parthar ‘people’! Not only that, Arpita said in the cross-examination that Partha Chatterjee himself used to come to her house sometimes. However, Arpita said that she was not allowed to enter the room where the money is kept. Arpita Mukhopadhyay added, “I didn’t know there was so much money in the flat.”

When there is only one question in the mind of every person of Bengal, “Is Perth the owner of this mountain of money?” But the affidavit that Perth submitted to the Election Commission during the 2021 assembly elections, says something completely different. According to the affidavit of Partha Chattopadhyay, the weighty Trinamool candidate standing in Behala West constituency in 2021, he has 1 lakh 48 thousand 676 rupees in cash. He has 24 lakh 81 thousand, 23 lakh 32 thousand 935 taka, 15 lakh 1 thousand 161 taka and 1 lakh 8 thousand 69 taka respectively in 4 branches of the two banks.

In the affidavit submitted to the commission, Parth stated that he does not have any agricultural land purchased from his family or his own earnings. No own house or flat. According to family sources, he has a house named ‘Vijayaniketan’ in Naktala. Partha inherited the house on one and a half acres of land from his father, and lives there. The house was built in 1989 at a cost of Rs 6 lakh. However, according to 2021 prices, that house costs Rs. 25 lakhs.

In the affidavit, Parth said that he has taken out a life insurance policy of Rs. 25 lakhs in his name. Life insurance, bank deposits together with his savings of 90 lakh 94 thousand 863 taka! According to the minister, in his words, there is no debt anywhere in his name. In the financial year 2019-20 his total income was 5 lakh 39 thousand 720 taka. The Industries Minister also said that he does not have any car of his own. He used the car given to him by the Assembly. Parth also stated in the affidavit that he does not have any gold-diamond-platinum jewellery.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress suspended Partha Chatterjee from all posts in the party on Thursday. On this day, Thursday, after the Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting, Abhishek Banerjee said, “What is the source of the huge amount of money that has been recovered?” Modi said all the black money has been recovered. I am not defending anyone. If someone has done wrong Injustice happens. Then Trinamool Congress will not support. What Mamata Banerjee said she did today. The party will not support if it is a mechanism to earn money.”

