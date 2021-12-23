Election commission proposed 2 phase Vote | Big News! The remaining 111 municipal votes in February! Commission decides to vote in two phases … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The commission wants to hold the rest of the referendum by March. But not 6 points. The commission wants to hold a two-point vote. The commission wants to hold the polls (West Bengal Municipal Election 2021) on January 22 and February 28. Apart from Howrah and Bali, the state election commission wants to hold polls in 111 municipalities by March. This has been known from the commission sources. However, in this case, the issue of transmission of Omicron is also being kept in mind.

After the Kolkata municipal polls, the remaining 111 municipalities in the state are in the spotlight (West Bengal Municipal Election 2021). The commission announced its decision today. According to the commission, polling will be held on January 22 in Howrah, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar, Asansol and Siliguri Purnigam. The remaining 108 municipal votes will be cast on 28 February 2022.

The Division Election Bench of the Chief Justice has decided to vote for 111 municipalities in two phases. The commission has informed that 5 Purnigam votes will be cast in one day. The remaining 108 municipal elections (West Bengal Municipal Election 2021) will be held in one day. The commission has decided to vote for the expired municipalities in at least two phases on the basis of discussions with the state. This was stated by the State Election Commission in the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court today.

