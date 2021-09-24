Election strategy was wrong, admits Sukant Majumder in exclusive interview – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The BJP dreamed of a change of power in the state In the end, Gerua camp 7 was destroyed by the green storm Mamata Banerjee has become the Chief Minister for the third time, the Trinamool has come to power. However, the BJP has made major changes in the party leadership in West Bengal, though not in the state Dilip Ghosh has been abruptly removed and Sukanta Majumdar has been made the party’s state president. The first challenge for the young BJP general in the state is to do well in the Bhabanipore By-Polls.

This is the first time since taking office that News18 Bangla has faced BJP state president Sukant Majumder. He admitted that the party’s tactics were wrong in the assembly elections Sukanta also claimed that BJP would have come to power otherwise Police have lodged an FIR against the new BJP state president for allegedly blocking the road with the body of a BJP leader sitting on the road near the chief minister’s house in Kalighat on the same day. Sukanta, however, says that the case filed by the government is like winning a medal for him The MP from Balurghat gave details of his plan and strategy in the face of News18 Bengal. Here is the full interview-

Why were you chosen as the president of the state?

I am not the right person to answer this question This decision has been taken by the top leadership including our All India President JP Nadda I am a general executive of the team However, I am happy to get this responsibility I will try to give my best following the instructions of the top leaders of the party

You yourself are the people of North Bengal A Union Minister of your party has demanded a separate North Bengal. What do you think about this?

I am the BJP president of the whole of West Bengal, not just for North Bengal The position of the party leadership at the central and state levels in this regard is clear We want to see Bengal in the same way that Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and his associates dreamed of. We want to see Bengal as one

A part of Bengal cannot be separated in this way There are some valid reasons behind this kind of thinking of the people of North Bengal For seventy years after independence, the people of North Bengal have been deprived of development As an MP of the region, it is the responsibility of John Barla to present the sentiments of the people of the area to the party leadership That’s what John Barla did

What is your opinion about the results of the assembly elections? Already the number of your MLAs has come down from 6 to 61!

These are the internal issues of the team We are reviewing the results of the vote This has been discussed in detail There is no doubt that we have made a mistake in fixing the strategy of assembly elections Otherwise we would have won We must have made a mistake, we must find out

Abhishek Banerjee says that if they open the door to join, BJP will not exist! What do you say?

This is the attitude of Abhishek Banerjee They think everyone can be bought We are an ideological and cadre dependent team They don’t understand what an ideal is, because they don’t have it The party workers are the main strength of the BJP Our ideology can never be destroyed Revered Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi also did not succeed in this endeavor. I don’t think Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are stronger than them

But how to stop defectors?

We have a plan But we will not report that in the media Those who believe in the ideal will be with us The team workers are our strength, they rely on ideals

The police have filed a case against you for holding a dharna near the Chief Minister’s house with Manas Saha’s body. Manas Saha’s daughter also claimed that her father died due to medical negligence What do you say?

The police-administration of Mamata Banerjee filed a case and actually gave me a medal We will file a complaint against the police officers who were there We are fighting to re-establish democracy

How likely do you see the BJP in the by-elections?

We are seriously fighting this election We know people will vote for us and we will win

Dilip Ghosh used to lead the team in his own way, controversy was also his companion Will you also walk in the line of Dilip Ghosh?

I will follow the line of Bharatiya Janata Party

Why is the Trinamool Congress being prevented from entering Tripura?

The Tripura leadership of the party will respond in this regard However, there is also the problem of coronary artery disease Abhishek Banerjee should visit every BJP-ruled state to see how well the administration can behave. Only then will they be able to learn by watching