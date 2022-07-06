Menu
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Electric Ferry || New plan to prevent pollution, electric vessels will run as vessels

#Kolkata: Electric ferries or launches are entering the water to prevent pollution. The state transport department wants to launch the electric ferry. And this electric vessel will be built by Gardenrich Shipyard. The agency, one of the heads of India’s defense ministry, will build the pollution-free vessel and hand it over to the state. An agreement in this regard was signed in the presence of GRSE Director Shantanu Basu and Special Secretary, State Transport Department Anindya Sengupta.

The state will gradually use these green vessels or pollution free vessels. The type of vessel currently operated will be completely shut down. Electric vessels or ferries can also be used on National Waterway 1 or Haldia-Varanasi. This vessel has a capacity of 210 kilowatts per hour. The vessel is fully air-conditioned. This vessel is 24 meters long. The vessel has a seating capacity of about 150 passengers. Besides, solar panels will be installed This e-vessel will be able to save energy from there too. The speed of this electric vessel is 8 knots. The maximum speed is up to 10 knots. The design of this electric vessel has been made by the engineers of GRSE.

Commodore PR Hari, Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, said, “This project will revolutionize the navigation. The country is working hard to reduce pollution. Efforts are being made to reduce the carbon footprint from all angles. The concept of public transport will change completely. The electric vessel is being built under the Centre’s Make in India project. ” State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said, “As we are leaning towards CNG in road buses, we are also trying to run electric vessels. Our main goal is to prevent pollution and make commuting comfortable.”

