Emami CSR initiative Hosting Beyond Borders- A musical evening which will commemorate World Music Day On 11th June 2022

Emami CSR initiative will be hosting Beyond Borders, a musical evening which will commemorate World Music Day. The evening will be graced by the presence of versatile World Music Exponent and fashion designer Rajlakshmi Syam who will perform a variety of musical genres including Western, Raga, Rabindrasangeet, Folk and Bollywood. Ms. Rajlakshmi Syam is a pianist extraordinaire and a superb fashion designer. She is the only female pianist from India, who has performed in various places of the world and as a cultural ambassador she had participated in prestigious music shows and performed in many heritage destinations in India and abroad. She has also worked as a Social and Human Rights activist.

She is a single mom, a fashion designer and a musician who has a stamp in her honour presented to her as acknowledgment of her artistic abilities and talents , which has been issued from the postal department of Govt of India, which she can use all over India . As an entrepreneur, she has been recognized for her work in the field of both fashion and music, and received numerous accolades and awards. Her enthusiasm and originality has been recognized and appreciated both in India and overseas.