April 12, 2022

Eminent Italian painter donates painting

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Painter Maurizio Boscheri with his creation

Maurizio Boscheri, eminent Italian wildlife painter, came to Kolkata accompanied by his curator Mario Liberali, to paint a spectacular mural in Gariahat in association with artists from the Government College of Arts. The said mural is a gift to the City of Joy from him and the people of Italy.

Mr. Gianluca Rubagotti, Maurizio Boscheri andMario Liberali at the meet and greet event

Recently at a meet and greet event in Kolkata Mr. Gianluca Rubagotti, the Consul General of Italy in Kolkata said that, he is particularly grateful for the mural in Gariahat, which will remain as a symbol of the friendship between India and Italy, as well as a reminder of the importance of taking care of the wildlife and the ecosystem.

In front of the mural at Gariahat

As an avid conservationist and wildlife lover, the mural depicts the national animal of India, the Royal Bengal Tiger, which is very special in this state, as well as the national bird, the peacock. The mural, in collaboration with 71 Palli Baishaki Darbojanin Durgotsab Samity, a women-only association active in the social field, wants to create awareness about the need to protect the ecosystem and the wildlife.

Mr. Boscheri has conducted a workshop with students of the Sister Nivedita University and has also generously donated one of his paintings to raise funds to support the oldest rotary club in the city to raise funds for a charity supporting victims of the tigers in the Sunderbans.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

Aliah University: Madrasa and Minority Affairs Office has appointed a new Vice Chancellor in Alia University

4 hours ago admin

Babul Supriyo: He seems to be the ‘show-stopper’ in the by-elections since morning! Where did Babul disappear in the small ‘break’ at noon?

8 hours ago admin

CBI: High Court orders probe into Tapan Kandu murder eyewitness Niranjan’s death

9 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Eminent Italian painter donates painting

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Aliah University: Madrasa and Minority Affairs Office has appointed a new Vice Chancellor in Alia University

4 hours ago admin

Babul Supriyo: He seems to be the ‘show-stopper’ in the by-elections since morning! Where did Babul disappear in the small ‘break’ at noon?

8 hours ago admin

CBI: High Court orders probe into Tapan Kandu murder eyewitness Niranjan’s death

9 hours ago admin

Division bench adjourns CBI’s presence till tomorrow – News18 Bangla

9 hours ago admin