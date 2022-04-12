Eminent Italian painter donates painting

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Painter Maurizio Boscheri with his creation

Maurizio Boscheri, eminent Italian wildlife painter, came to Kolkata accompanied by his curator Mario Liberali, to paint a spectacular mural in Gariahat in association with artists from the Government College of Arts. The said mural is a gift to the City of Joy from him and the people of Italy.

Mr. Gianluca Rubagotti, Maurizio Boscheri andMario Liberali at the meet and greet event

Recently at a meet and greet event in Kolkata Mr. Gianluca Rubagotti, the Consul General of Italy in Kolkata said that, he is particularly grateful for the mural in Gariahat, which will remain as a symbol of the friendship between India and Italy, as well as a reminder of the importance of taking care of the wildlife and the ecosystem.

In front of the mural at Gariahat

As an avid conservationist and wildlife lover, the mural depicts the national animal of India, the Royal Bengal Tiger, which is very special in this state, as well as the national bird, the peacock. The mural, in collaboration with 71 Palli Baishaki Darbojanin Durgotsab Samity, a women-only association active in the social field, wants to create awareness about the need to protect the ecosystem and the wildlife.

Mr. Boscheri has conducted a workshop with students of the Sister Nivedita University and has also generously donated one of his paintings to raise funds to support the oldest rotary club in the city to raise funds for a charity supporting victims of the tigers in the Sunderbans.