Essential Tips on How to Stay Safe During this Monsoon

The monsoon season is here and along with its beauty and greenery it brings in various diseases and infections which can be of threat to you and your family. Malaria, Dengue, Typhoid, etc are common diseases that are at their peak during this time. It triggers flu, common cold, cough, and sore throat. The good part is that these can be avoided by following some basic everyday precautionary measures.

More tips that should be kept in mind during the monsoon to stay away from unwanted germs:

· Drop in temperature causes health issues like running nose, sore throat and fever. Include hot food in your diet and avoid any frozen raw foods.

· Wash your hands or use sanitiser frequently to keep them clean and germ free. This easy step will keep you protected from picking up symptoms of common cold and cough.

Introducing these simple habits into our day-to-day life will help us keep ourselves and others around us safe and healthy.