Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Even if it is active in the north, it will weaken in the south. South-west monsoon winds, heavy rains will happen. – News18 Bangla

The monsoon axis now extends over Balurghat in North Bengal via Diu, Jalgaon, Tirupati, Pondicherry. In the next 48 hours, monsoon winds will blow over parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, parts of Madhya Pradesh and parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the next two days, the rest of Telangana will enter the rest of Andhra Pradesh and the northwestern part of the Bay of Bengal, Orissa Ganges, West Bengal, Jharkhand, most of Bihar. The cyclone hit the Orissa coast and the east-central Arabian Sea. Axis along the East-Central Arabian Sea. There is another east-west axis from Haryana to Assam. This axis passes over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North Bengal and Sikkim. There is a possibility of rain in the next few days in North-East India, East India, South and some parts of Central India.



Source link

