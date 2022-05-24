Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Despite joining the grassroots, Arjun Singh was not given the party flag. He has been accepted into the team only after reading the Uttar Pradesh. But why? The BJP is constantly attacking the grassroots by changing parties at different times. A legal battle is going on with Mukul Roy’s resignation. In this situation, the issue of handing over the flag has been tactfully avoided.

According to the political circles, this is actually a well-planned strategy If there is any question in the Lok Sabha about Arjun’s change of party in future, it has been left as the answer to that question. Babul Supriya resigned from the party post and MP post after joining the grassroots. He again won the Baliganj assembly seat on a grassroots ticket. He himself has said more than once that he considers leaving the post a political courtesy. Now the question is, will Arjun Singh resign as an MP.

However, Arjun Singh said, “The BJP is doing two Trinamool MPs First they leave the post of MP. I am ready, I will give up this post as soon as the party says so. “In other words, Arjun targeted the BJP. Those who were targeted are again relatives of the Leader of the Opposition in Bengal. As a result, many questioned whether Arjun needed to be taken to the grassroots at all. Because as a percentage of votes, the BJP’s strength has gradually eroded Despite the statements of the Trinamool leadership, the fact that the Trinamool Congress took Arjun into the party created an atmosphere of mistrust within the BJP. So that the BJP workers do not understand which leader they will trust.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Arjun Singh has definitely won in 19 years. In the 21st century, everyone has fought for the Trinamool. So success has come gradually. Don’t look at Arjun’s victory that way. Booth workers fought from 19-22 leaders and built TMC fort. It is better for him to come back. Old coworkers come back. Look again, after going to BJP and getting a big post, he felt that it is not possible to work in this BJP. Out of annoyance the team left. This message goes rotten BJP. This political message will go all over the country and the state. BJP leaders will give Zindabad in whose name today. They will see that the leader will say that after two days BJP is bad. In other words, there is mistrust in BJP ”

