October 7, 2021

Even today, the fear of rain, the weather has improved since when? Find out what’s predicted in Pujo – News18 Bangla

In the meantime, the question arises in everyone’s mind, will not rain in Pujo? According to the meteorological department, rains are forecast in South Bengal from August 8 to 10. The Alipore Meteorological Department said light to moderate rains would fall in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore districts during Pujo days. Light rain is also forecast in the rest of South Bengal. Representational Image



