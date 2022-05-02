May 2, 2022

Even today, the possibility of Kalbaishakhi in South Bengal, storm-rain forecast in these districts of the state – News18 Bangla

Today, there is a possibility of thundershowers and rain in all the districts of North and South Bengal on Monday. Chance of thunderstorms with thunderstorms. With the exception of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, there are Kalvaishakhi warnings across the state. Heavy rains are likely in Kochbihar and Alipurduar in North Bengal. There is a possibility of Kalbaishakhi tomorrow, Tuesday too. For the time being, there is a possibility of scattered showers with thunderstorms in all the districts of North and South Bengal this week. Representative Image



