Ex minister tweets on By Poll results and record victory of Mamata Banerjee | The wait is over, after the leader’s ‘historic’ victory, Trinamool’s Babul Supriya wrote …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The record of the huge gap of 2011 also went to Venture. Mamata Banerjee won again in Bhabanipur! Trinamool supremo had started widening the gap with BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal from the very beginning of Bhabanipur By-Poll Results. As the day progresses, it is understood that Mamata Banerjee is going to win by a record margin. As of last news, Mamata Banerjee has won Bhabanipur by 5732 votes. At the end of the EVM count, he was ahead by 56,369 votes. The Trinamool got 443 votes in the postal ballot.

Incidentally, Trinamool candidate Shobhandev Chattopadhyay lost to BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh by 2619 votes in the 2021 assembly polls. That statistic was broken long ago by Mamata. And this time Mamata also broke the record of 2011 Bhabanipur by-election. No one in the Trinamool Shibir is able to hold on to this great victory of the leader. So many comrades-in-arms Firhad Hakim, Perth Chatterjee, Madan Mitra, some of them are floating on social media and some of them are floating in the counting center of Bhabanipur on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, former Union Minister Babul Supriya, who has just set foot in the grassroots, gave an overwhelming response.

In a tweet, Babul Supriya did not forget to congratulate the team leader Mamata Banerjee on her unexpected victory. In a tweet, Babul wrote, “I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee.” Congratulations to the leader on this historic and huge victory in the by-election of Bhabanipur. At the same time, Babul wrote with the hashtag, ‘More Power to her’.

My Heartiest of Congratulations to Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Smt. MataMamataOfficial for her historic & stupendous win in the #Bhabanipur #ByPolls #MamataBanerjee @AITCofficial #MorePowerToHer – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) October 3, 2021

It may be mentioned that BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal stood against the Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur assembly by-election. At one point, Priyanka joined the BJP holding the hand of Babul Supriya. Babylon’s legal counsel was not only a spiritual addition to the two. But by joining the Trinamool, Babul Supriya started campaigning on behalf of Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur against that sister.

Earlier, however, the first greeting after Priyanka stood for election came from Babul. In a tweet that day, former Union Minister Babul Supriya said, ‘I once encouraged a personal lawyer to come into politics. He has fought many legal battles for me since 2014. Winning, losing is not a big deal. Fighting is the real thing. I have always encouraged the youth community to come forward in politics. I hope they will make the BJP more proud tomorrow

When Babul left the BJP and joined the Trinamool before the by-elections in Bhabanipur, Priyanka also brought up the personal relationship between the grandparents. But the picture changed quickly. And because it has changed, after the leader’s ‘record-breaking’ victory today, Babul Supriya’s tweet is not about sister Priyanka, only ‘Didi’ Mamata Banerjee’s name is shining.