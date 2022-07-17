Example of courtesy! Dev congratulated Dhankhar as a candidate for the post of vice president! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Again the politics of courtesy Trinamool MP, actor Dev On Saturday, the Governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was surprised by the BJP as a candidate for the post of Vice President! Actor Deepak Adhikari congratulated the Governor for being BJP’s candidate While the rest of the party is silent on Jagdeep Dhankhar’s candidature amid the state center conflict. Then Deb set an example of political courtesy by greeting the opposition candidate.

Responding to a tweet by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Dev wrote, “Congratulations on being nominated for the post of Vice President. happy for you Good luck.” On Saturday, BJP chief JP Nadda said that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the candidate of the ruling NDA for the post of Vice President of India! “After all consideration and consultation, we have decided to announce Kisan son Jagdeep Dhankhar as the vice-presidential candidate of BJP and NDA,” Nadda said.

But who will be the candidate of the opposition? A meeting was called at Sharad Pawar’s house on Sunday at 3 pm regarding the selection of the vice-presidential candidate, but the Trinamool was not present. Sudeep Banerjee will not go to that meeting even if he is in Delhi. The reason why Trinamool did not go to this meeting has not yet been clarified. However, according to sources, Sudeep Banerjee is not going to the meeting due to lack of specific instructions from the party.

According to party sources, the Trinamool Congress leadership is reluctant to open its mouth about the strategy of the party in the vice-presidential election. For now they are waiting for July 21 A meeting was called at the Chief Minister’s residence at Kalighat at 4 pm that day. Where all MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be present Trinamool Congress strategy in the Vice President election will be informed there.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 17, 2022, 11:59 IST

Tags: Actor Dev, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar