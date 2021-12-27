December 27, 2021

Except Howrah on 22 January, four Puranagime votes, counting 25th! Opposition angry over Commission’s announcement – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The West Bengal Civic Polls have announced the voting schedule for the remaining four municipal corporations in the state except Howrah. According to Election Commissioner Sourav Das, polling will be held on January 22 in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandanadnagar and Asansol Puranigam. The votes will be counted on January 25 A notification will be issued for the voting process tomorrow However, with the announcement of the voting schedule, the code of conduct came into force in the respective constituencies However, the state election commissioner did not say when the pre-poll will be held in Howrah

On this day, the Election Commission called an all-party meeting on the pre-vote However, the Left, including the BJP, left the meeting halfway through the meeting Despite this, the Election Commission did not back down from announcing the voting schedule

However, the state election commissioner could not say when the pre-poll will be held in Howrah He said the state had not yet informed them about the pre-poll vote in Howrah Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections in Howrah to protest against the decision. Opponents also have objections to the election schedule

According to the Election Commissioner, January 3 is the last day to submit nominations Voting will continue from 7 am to 5 pm All booths will have CCTV 7

Details coming …

