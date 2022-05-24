#Kolkata: In 2019, several families had to be displaced overnight due to the Boubazar Metro disaster. At that time, all those homeless people were initially accommodated in several hotels in the city. Disaster again. After the first disaster, the KMRCL authorities arranged for various flats to house the homeless families as a temporary address for the time being, instead of the hotel address as per the compensation and eviction agreement. In some cases, the metro authorities themselves enter into lease agreements with those home or flat owners. The Metro Rail Authority has promised to pay the rent of the houses as per the agreement of the tenants with the landlords by making a definite contract of some tenants.

Assuredly, they are still paying rent to all the families who have been homeless since 2019. But the agreement clearly states that the 11-month agreement, at the time of renewal of the agreement, the house rent should be increased every 10 months by 10% of the rent. And the problem started from then. Many homeless people are in great danger. It is alleged that even if the concerned authorities pay the rent of Rs 16,000 or more to a family as per the agreement, the increased rent after renewal of the agreement is not being paid in full. Someone has to pay Rs 2,000, someone has to pay Rs 3,000 or even more than that.

Nandi family. BB was a resident of 92B, BB Ganguly Street, Boubazar. Homeless even after the Metro disaster of 2019. Currently the family address is 41c, Bechu Chatterjee Street. Their temporary address has been the multi-storey residence adjacent to Amherst Street Police Station since December 15, 2019. As per the agreement from November 15, 2020, Soumik Nandi, the only earning member of the family, has to pay 10% increase in house rent per month. Despite repeated appeals to the Metrorail authorities, it is alleged that the extended house is still not paying rent. Soumik Nandi is in dire financial straits in this situation. Even though they are helpless and helpless, they are still in the market.

Despite the family’s complaints, what was the problem in the first place, what is the need, but now neither the Metro Rail authorities nor their affiliates are doing any research. Problems remain unanswered. According to the agreement, the concerned authorities are not able to meet the increased house rent. Soumik Nandi does not understand what to do with the sick elderly parents and other family members at home. But not just this family, such allegations are coming to the fore.

The gods and goddesses of Thakurdalan in Durga Pituri Lane have a place elsewhere today. At the time of the disaster, the metro rail authorities had said that Thakurdalan would also be given temporary rehabilitation. But did not speak. The temporary flats of the homeless residents taken care of by Thakurdalan are paid according to the agreement but on the one hand the increased house rent is not matching and on the other hand the landlord has to pay Rs 41,500 per month from his own pocket for the rent of two flats for all these different Thakur deities. However, the authorities are playing a silent role in this regard even though they were promised to settle the temporary Thakurdalan at that time.

On the one hand, when will you be able to return home? What about household items? Will you be able to return to your homeland at all? What is the future? All these questions are revolving in the minds of the homeless people at every moment. At that time, even though the agreement mentioned a 10% increase in house rent during the renewal of the agreement every 11 months, it did not match. All in all, many homeless families in Boubazar are spending their days with an extreme uncertainty. Although the application for full rent has been submitted to the concerned authorities, it has been asked to take necessary steps to find out the matter on behalf of the accused. Will the problem be solved at all? Or will the problem remain with the whale that was there? Time to answer.

