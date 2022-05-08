Exclusive | Calcutta High Court: Chief Justice Abhijit Ganguly hears a strange case of student less school

#Kolkata: The word ‘teacher’ has two meanings, one is a teacher to teach students and the other is a person who is legally a teacher. At present only one teacher vacancy is occupied by the plaintiff teacher and she has no students to teach in the school. Due to lack of education, a teacher is not able to fulfill his responsibilities in this case. It cannot be allowed to continue. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that within four weeks, the commissioner of the education department and the school service commission would meet the school managing committee and try to find a solution. The school will try to find a way so that all the teachers are recruited and the students go to school.

There are no students in the school. For so long, only one teacher has been lying in front of the school. Now he also wants to leave the school and be transferred elsewhere. The Calcutta High Court has taken the initiative to save a school in Hingalganj of North 24 Parganas this time. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that the education department should try to bring back the students immediately by appointing teachers in the school.

Madhabkati Ramapur Junior High School in Hingalganj, North 24 Parganas was established in 2009. There are classes from fifth to eighth grade. For the last three years, history teacher Sushmita Mitra has been taking all the classes of four classes alone. But the complaint is that the number of students is decreasing day by day due to lack of facilities in that school. This year it stands at zero. Last year the number of students was less than 10. In this situation, teacher Sushmita wants to be transferred from that school.

After August 2021, April 2022. Although he applied for NOC for transfer, he approached the High Court as the school authorities did not allow him (NOC). On Friday, the high court directed that the teacher be allowed to transfer to another school.

It is not possible for one person to take four classes by traveling 224 kilometers across three rivers. And especially that schooling is zero. The judge directed to transfer Sushmita Devi to another school. However, the teacher has shown many personal reasons behind the transfer.

Plaintiff’s lawyer Anjan Bhattacharya said the school sub-inspector’s statement that they had advertised for a teacher. But no one around showed interest. The school is running due to lack of teachers. Although there are no students now, he assured that in 2023, 14 students will be admitted there. The court was not satisfied.

Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay is worried about the future of the school. The judge has fixed June 23 for the next hearing of the case. Recently, Justice Gangopadhyay has been giving verdicts in several transfer cases of school teachers. A teacher of Netaji Vidyapeeth in Hasanabad approached the High Court seeking a transfer application. The High Court has summoned the headmaster and the president of the school in the case. The High Court has directed the North 24 Parganas District Superintendent of Police to ensure the two officials appear in court on April 13.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 08, 2022, 22:31 IST

