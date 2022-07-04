Exclusive: ‘Clouds’ in the minds of prisoners? High Court summons to all correctional facilities to find!

#Kolkata: Earlier, Justice Soumen Sen paid a surprise visit to find a ‘cloud’ in the minds of the inmates. Some errors came to light in that visit. On Monday, the Chief Justice Division Bench summoned a detailed report on the correctional facility. The Calcutta High Court on Prisoners is concerned about the limited number of detainees in the correctional facility. The report was summoned by the Chief Justice’s Division Bench by August 8.

The number of prisoners in various penitentiaries in the state is increasing. At present the number is so high that there are more prisoners in confined spaces. On Monday, the High Court ordered the release of about 36 death / critical prisoners in January. The Calcutta High Court has been instructed to review the number of such prisoners and submit a report to the Calcutta High Court.

2) There is a special committee for the release of prisoners who have been sentenced for many years. According to the decision of the committee, about 100 prisoners have been released recently. The district court process has not yet been able to release those detainees. The High Court has directed to settle the matter expeditiously. Besides, the state should review the order of the High Court (Calcutta High Court On Prisoners) to see how many more people can be released. His list should be sent to the prisoner release committee. The report was also directed to be submitted to the High Court on August 8.

3) In the Correctional Institution (Calcutta High Court On Prisoners) prisoners should be monitored for proper treatment. Medical report must be submitted. 4) Arrests as infiltrators from foreign countries and those whose sentences have already been completed and those who are awaiting release as per the order of the Supreme Court are also directed to prepare a report and submit it to the court so that it can be settled very quickly.

Under the direction of the Supreme Court, a program was taken to survey the mental condition of the prisoners in all the penitentiaries in the country. As part of this, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court was constituted under the direction of the then Chief Justice TV Radhakrishnan. The Calcutta High Court Legal Services Authority is in charge of overseeing public interest litigation on the mental condition of all Correctional Centers in the state under the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar.

Clouds have gathered in the corners of the minds of all the prison inmates in the state? How many prisoners are mentally healthy? Is there adequate counseling inside the garage to prevent mental disorders? Is there a doctor or psychologist in jail? They are enough in number. Surprise visits were made to the correctional facilities of the district. Calcutta High Court Legal Services Authority Chairman Justice Soumen Sen. There are currently 9-10 Bangladeshi prisoners in Bahrampur, Murshidabad. The authority inquired into their situation. Sources said that some noise was noticed during the surprise visit. The next hearing of the self-motivated public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court in August.

